Italy govt officials discuss TIM ahead of network offer deadline

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MIon Tuesday, Italy's economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly's landline grid.

Giorgetti was asked whether the new right-wing administration still backed Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's (CDP) plans to submit an offer for TIM's landline grid by the end of the month.

Shares in Milan-listed TIM rose as much as 3%, extending early gains after Giorgetti's comments. Still, the stock is trading close to an all-time record low.

Under such a scheme, sponsored by the previous government of Mario Draghi, Treasury-owned CDP would control the newly-created wholesale-only broadband company, which would assume half of Telecom Italia's 40,000 domestic staff.

Giorgetti said the new-right government aimed to "find a solution in the interests of TIM" and its workers, while maintaining public control of the network.

