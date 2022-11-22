US Markets
KKR

Italy govt officials discuss TIM ahead of network offer deadline

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

November 22, 2022 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

By Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MIon Tuesday, Italy's economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly's landline grid.

Giorgetti was asked whether the new right-wing administration still backed Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's (CDP) plans to submit an offer for TIM's landline grid by the end of the month.

Shares in Milan-listed TIM rose as much as 3%, extending early gains after Giorgetti's comments. Still, the stock is trading close to an all-time record low.

Under such a scheme, sponsored by the previous government of Mario Draghi, Treasury-owned CDP would control the newly-created wholesale-only broadband company, which would assume half of Telecom Italia's 40,000 domestic staff.

Giorgetti said the new-right government aimed to "find a solution in the interests of TIM" and its workers, while maintaining public control of the network.

($1 = 0.9732 euros)

(Editing by Federico Maccioni and Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.