News & Insights

Italy govt 2023 GDP growth target could be revised downwards, FinMin says

Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

November 14, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy's government could revise downwards its growth target for this year which was set at 0.8% in September, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

The country's economy stagnated in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, preliminary data from national statistics bureau ISTAT showed last month.

"Should the preliminary estimate for the third quarter be confirmed, the government's growth target for this year could be subject to a moderate downwards correction," Giorgetti said while addressing parliament over the 2024 budget.

"At present, the impact on 2024 growth is negligible," he added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.