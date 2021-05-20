Commodities

Italy government to lend up to 100 mln euros to Alitalia - draft decree

Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

The Italian government is preparing to grant Alitalia up to 100 million euros ($122 million) to keep it flying while talks with the EU Commission over the launch of a new airline drag on, a draft decree showed on Thursday.

According to the decree seen by Reuters, the government will lend the funds for a period of six months.

The decree is under discussion and is expected to be approved later in the day.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

