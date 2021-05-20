Italy government to lend up to 100 mln euros to Alitalia - draft decree
ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government is preparing to grant Alitalia up to 100 million euros ($122 million) to keep it flying while talks with the EU Commission over the launch of a new airline drag on, a draft decree showed on Thursday.
According to the decree seen by Reuters, the government will lend the funds for a period of six months.
The decree is under discussion and is expected to be approved later in the day.
($1 = 0.8203 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
