Italy government to lend up to 100 mln euros to Alitalia - draft decree

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government is preparing to grant Alitalia up to 100 million euros ($122 million) to keep it flying while talks with the EU Commission over the launch of a new airline drag on, a draft decree showed on Thursday.

According to the decree seen by Reuters, the government will lend the funds for a period of six months.

The decree is under discussion and is expected to be approved later in the day.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.