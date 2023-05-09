News & Insights

Italy, Germany, Austria sign letter of support for hydrogen pipeline

May 09, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Energy ministries of Italy, Germany and Austria have signed a joint letter of support for the development of a hydrogen-ready pipeline between North Africa with Europe, Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI said on Tuesday.

Snam, one of the companies behind the project, said the three countries expressed their backing for related infrastructure projects to obtain the status of European Union Project of Common Interest (PCI).

The so-called SouthH2 Corridor would connect North Africa, Italy, Austria and Germany, allowing renewable hydrogen produced in the Southern Mediterranean to reach European consumers, Snam said.

