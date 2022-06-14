Italy-German bond yield spread widens to more than 2-year highs

June 14 (Reuters) - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields hit its widest since April 2020 amid concerns about the economic impact of monetary tightening on the most indebted countries.

The spread has been widening since the European Central Bank policy meeting last Thursday flagged interest rate hikes to contain high inflation but said it saw no need to create a new tool to help weaker economies cope with rising borrowing costs.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 5.5 bps after hitting its highest since December 2013 at 4.204%, while the Italy- German spread – a gauge of the euro area financial stability -- hit its widest level since April 2020 at 252.9 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

