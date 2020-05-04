Italy, France dominate ECB bond purchases in April

Adds data on government bonds

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Italy and France dominated the European Central Bank's purchases of government bonds in April, data showed on Monday, revealing the lengths the ECB was prepared to go to support indebted governments as they struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Just over 40% of the 26.8 billion euros ($29.24 billion) worth of assets bought by ECB under its Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP) went to Italy, followed by France at 31%, the data, which excludes bonds issued by supra-national agencies, showed.

These were major deviations from the country quotas the ECB was meant to follow, which give France 21% and Italy 17% after excluding Greece, which is not part of the programme.

The PSPP accounted for less than a quarter of the record-breaking 137.5 billion euros worth of securities hoovered up by the ECB in April in its efforts to stem the pandemic's fallout.

Its newly launched Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), for which the ECB won't publish a break-down for another month, took the lion's share at 75%.

Analysts expect the ECB to continue buying Italian bonds under PEPP even if Italy is downgraded to junk by the four major rating agencies, pushing it out of the PSPP.

TABLE:

PSPP ex supranat

April purchases in EUR bln

% of TOT

Italy

10.919

40.8

France

8.325

31.1

Germany

0.628

2.3

Others

6.887

25.7

TOT

26.759

100

($1 = 0.9167 euros)

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Grant McCool)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

