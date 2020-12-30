FCT

Italy, France discussing Fincantieri's acquisition of Chantiers - minister

Contributor
Angelo Amante Reuters
Published

Rome is discussing with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire Fincantieri's planned acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique and will write to Brussels about the deal, Italy's industry minister said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Rome is discussing with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire Fincantieri's planned acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique and will write to Brussels about the deal, Italy's industry minister said on Wednesday.

"We are talking with Le Maire and we will write between today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) a letter to (EU's Competition and Industry commissioners) Vestager e Breton", Stefano Patuanelli said, speaking to reporters in Rome.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's planned acquisition of state-controlled French rival Chantiers de l'Atlantique is facing collapse as the offer is due to expire in a day and the deal is still awaiting European antitrust approval.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome, writing by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More