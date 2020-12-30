Italy, France discussing Fincantieri's acquisition of Chantiers - minister

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Rome is discussing with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire Fincantieri's planned acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique and will write to Brussels about the deal, Italy's industry minister said on Wednesday.

"We are talking with Le Maire and we will write between today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) a letter to (EU's Competition and Industry commissioners) Vestager e Breton", Stefano Patuanelli said, speaking to reporters in Rome.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's planned acquisition of state-controlled French rival Chantiers de l'Atlantique is facing collapse as the offer is due to expire in a day and the deal is still awaiting European antitrust approval.

