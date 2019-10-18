Italy-focused SPAC Galileo Acquisition prices upsized IPO at $10

Galileo Acquisition, a blank check company targeting Italian businesses with North American growth strategies, raised $120 million by offering 12 million units at $10. The company originally filed to raise $100 million. Units consist of one share of common stock and one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO Luca Giacometti, who has previously led four blank check companies in Italy.



Galileo Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GLEO.U. EarlyBirdCapital acted as lead manager on the deal.



