Italy FinMin sees public debt stable in 2021 at around 157% of GDP

ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy's public debt at the end of this year will be around 157% of gross domestic product, up from a 155.6% target set in September and "roughly unchanged" compared with the 2020 level, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday.

Rome's public debt is proportionally the second highest in the euro zone after that of Greece.

Gualtieri said in a letter to European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis that the debt targets had "a margin of uncertainty" pending Eurostat decisions on some Italian financial transactions and public guarantees on bank loans.

"At any rate, the government confirms its commitment to bringing the debt ratio back down to the 2019 level by 2030," Gualtieri said.

This year's estimate includes the impact of the latest government stimulus package, worth 32 billion euros ($39 billion), approved almost unanimously by parliament on Wednesday.

That extra spending will push the budget deficit to 8.8% of gross domestic product this year, up from a previous 7% target set in September and only marginally below the 10.8% seen for 2020.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones and Hugh Lawson)

