US Markets
GOOGL

Italy fines Google $123 mln for abuse of dominant position

Contributor
Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Italy's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123 million) for abuse of its dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and app store Google Play.

Adds details from statement

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google GOOGL.O 102 million euros ($123 million) for abuse of its dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and app store Google Play.

"Through android and the app store Google Play, Google has a dominant position which allows it to control the reach app developers have on final users," the regulator said in a statement, adding that almost three-quarters of Italians use smartphones running on Android.

The regulator said Google did not allow JuicePass, an electric vehicle (EV) services app from Enel X, to operate on Android Auto - which allows apps to be used while driving - unfairly limiting its use while favouring Google Maps.

Google has not been allowing the app on Android Auto for two years, which could compromise Enel X's ability to build a user base, the watchdog said.

"The contested conduct can influence the development of e-mobility in a crucial phase ... with possible negative spill-over effects on the spreading of electric vehicles," the antitrust regulator said.

Enel X is the "e-solutions" division of Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI and Juice Pass mainly allows users to find charging stations on maps and view their details.

On top of the fine, the regulator said it had requested Google make JuicePass available on Android Auto.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8264 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Giulia Segreti and David Clarke)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular