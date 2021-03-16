Italy February EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at +1.0% y/y

(Sends again, no changes to text)

March 16 - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.2% month-on-month in February and were up 1.0% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

February’s +1.0% annual rate was up from +0.7% in January.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.1% on the month and increased 0.6% annually, accelerating from 0.4% annual increase in January.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.4% year-on-year on the HICP index in current month, up from 1.2% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details:

{TAB}

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

Feb

Jan

Dec Monthly change

-0.2

-0.9

+0.2 Yr/yr inflation

+1.0

+0.7

-0.3 Index (base 2015=100)

102.4

102.6

103.5 The NIC index: Monthly change

+0.1

+0.7

+0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation

+0.6

+0.4

-0.2 Index (base 2015=100)

103.4

103.3

102.6

(Reporting by Michela Piersimoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Antonella Cinelli) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INFLATION (REPEAT)

