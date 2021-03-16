Italy February EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at +1.0% y/y

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.2% month-on-month in February and were up 1.0% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

(Sends again, no changes to text)

March 16 - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.2% month-on-month in February and were up 1.0% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

February’s +1.0% annual rate was up from +0.7% in January.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.1% on the month and increased 0.6% annually, accelerating from 0.4% annual increase in January.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.4% year-on-year on the HICP index in current month, up from 1.2% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details:

{TAB}

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

Feb

Jan

Dec Monthly change

-0.2

-0.9

+0.2 Yr/yr inflation

+1.0

+0.7

-0.3 Index (base 2015=100)

102.4

102.6

103.5 The NIC index: Monthly change

+0.1

+0.7

+0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation

+0.6

+0.4

-0.2 Index (base 2015=100)

103.4

103.3

102.6

(Reporting by Michela Piersimoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Antonella Cinelli) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INFLATION (REPEAT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters