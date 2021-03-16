Italy February EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at +1.0% y/y

(Sends again, no changes to text)
March 16 - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.2% month-on-month in February and were up 1.0% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.
February’s +1.0% annual rate was up from +0.7% in January.
The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.1% on the month and increased 0.6% annually, accelerating from 0.4% annual increase in January.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.4% year-on-year on the HICP index in current month, up from 1.2% in the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details:
{TAB}
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
Feb
Jan
Dec Monthly change
-0.2
-0.9
+0.2 Yr/yr inflation
+1.0
+0.7
-0.3 Index (base 2015=100)
102.4
102.6
103.5 The NIC index: Monthly change
+0.1
+0.7
+0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation
+0.6
+0.4
-0.2 Index (base 2015=100)
103.4
103.3
102.6
