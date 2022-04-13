Italy Feb industry output rebounds strongly after two monthly declines

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was much stronger than expected in February, rebounding by 4.0% from the month before after steep declines in January and December, data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 1.4% rise in February. The 4.0% increase was the largest monthly jump since August 2020. However, in the three months to February output was still down 0.9% compared with the September-to-November period, ISTAT said. January's data was unrevised at -3.4% month-on-month, which followed a 1.1% fall in December. On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was up 3.3% in February, ISTAT said. February saw month-on-month rebounds for all the main output sectors, namely consumer goods, investment goods, intermediate goods and energy products. Italy's economic outlook is weakening, as uncertainty and high raw material prices linked to the war in Ukraine hit business and consumer confidence. Mario Draghi's government last week cut its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made in September. [nL5N2W43CB] The latest forecast remains considerably higher than those of several independent think tanks. For the first quarter, the Bank of Italy has estimated a 0.7% GDP drop compared with the previous three months. [nR1N2T301F] ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FEB JAN DEC Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) 4.0 -3.4 -1.1 Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) 3.3 -2 7r 4.8 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) 3.3 0.3r 8.1 NOTE: BASE 2015=100. (r) indicates revised figures. ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in February: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods 5.2 Investment goods 2.7 Intermediate goods 3.5 Energy goods 0.9 ((Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT

