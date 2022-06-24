Italy extends cut on fuel excise duties to Aug. 2

US Markets

Italy approved on Friday a second extension - by almost a month - to a cut in excise taxes on fuel at the pump, which would have expired at the beginning of July, a joint statement by the Finance and Ecological Transition ministries said.

The 25 euro cents ($0.26) per litre cut, introduced soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will now expire on Aug. 2 instead of July 8. It had already been postponed in May.

The decision comes only days after a package of measures worth some $3.5 billion euros aimed at helping firms and families cope with surging energy costs and boost gas storage amid a Russia supply squeeze.

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

