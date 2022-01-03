Italy expected to issue 15-/30-yr syndicated BTP bond - sources

Italy's Treasury is expected to issue shortly a new BTP bond with a maturity of between 15 and 30 years via syndicate, two market sources said on Monday.

"I would expect it straight away, with a maturity from 15 years or up," one market operator told Reuters.

"A new syndicated issue on the 15-/30-yr segment of the curve is likely soon", a second source said, explaining that the issue would be expected "immediately", in order to take place well ahead of a parliamentary vote to choose a new president.

"Better sooner rather than later," the second source added.

