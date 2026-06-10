Italy ETF (EWI) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI Italy ETF EWI is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 31.62% from its 52-week low price of $45.79/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

EWI in Focus

The underlying MSCI Italy 25/50 Index measures the equity market performance in Italy. The fund has major allocations to financials (50.11%), utilities (18.01%) and consumer discretionary (9.63%). The product charges 50 bps in annual fees (see: all the European Equity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Industrial production in Italy rose 0.5% in April on a month-over-month basis, coming in above expectations and showing signs of economic recovery. This marked the third consecutive monthly gain, suggesting that the manufacturing sector may be emerging from a prolonged slump and strengthening the case for increased exposure to Italy-focused funds.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, EWI has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 25.47 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.