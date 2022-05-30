Markets
Italy ends probe on insurers with no charges

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Italy's competition watchdog said on Monday it had decided to close with no charges an investigation into an alleged cartel among insurance companies and insurance price comparison companies to limit competition for motor insurance.

Launched a year ago, the probe involved, among others, Allianz Direct ALVG.DE, Admiral Intermediary Services ADML.L, Linear US.MI, Genertel GASI.MI, Zurich ZURN.S and price comparison websites such as Facile.it.

The anti-trust authority said in its weekly bulletin that remedies proposed by the involved companies were "adequate" to address competition concerns investigated by the probe.

