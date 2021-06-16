Italy economy picking up better than govt expected - economy minister

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's economy is recovering at a faster rate than the government had expected, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Wednesday.

In its latest official forecast issued in April, Rome said it expected Italy's economy to grow 4.5% this year.

Franco said he expected gross domestic product to be "significantly positive" in the second quarter and to consolidate over the following three months.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

