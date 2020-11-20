VIV

Italy economy minister spoke to Vivendi CEO over draft media law - source

Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri spoke by telephone on Monday with Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine over a draft law potentially curbing the French media group's business in the Italian market, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters)

Rome has drafted a law, under discussion in parliament, that would require Italy's communications watchdog to investigate for up to six months companies operating -- both directly or through other entities - in the country's telecoms and media sectors.

Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, holds a 24% stake in Italy's former phone monopoly Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and 29% of its top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI.

The source said Gualtieri had told de Puyfontaine the draft legislation was a temporary measure ahead of new media regulation, adding the call was "friendly and constructive".

Vivendi declined to comment.

Vivendi VIV.PA told Italy last week it was ready to lodge a formal complaint with the European Commission over the bill, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

Gualtieri said in a television interview on Friday he had asked for clarification following the letter, without giving further details.

