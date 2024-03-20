News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

Italy economy minister says up to the market to decide on Telecom Italia

Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

March 20, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

Clarifies Giorgetti's quote in paragraph 2, adds background in paragraphs 3-4

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday it is now up to the market and not the government to decide on the future of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI.

"We have done what the state was supposed to do, now the market will evaluate whether to venture in other directions", Giorgetti told reporters in parliament.

TIM is planning to sell its landline grid to KKR KKR.Nin a 22-billion-euro ($23.9 billion) deal aimed at cutting debt, but questions over the plan resurfaced this month as shares after a financial targets presentation.

One of TIM's minority shareholders, Merlyn Partners, said on Wednesday that the debt-laden company should also sell its Brazilian unit this year as part of its radical restructuring, challenging the strategy laid out by TIM's CEO Pietro Labriola.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.