Italy economy minister confident of meeting 2024 deficit target

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy estimates a deficit-to-GDP ratio this year broadly in line with its 4.3% goal set in September, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday.

"We have a target of 4.3% and we believe we can stay within it," despite the economy performing worse than expected, Giorgetti said at an event in Rome. "I am quite confident that 2024 will close as we have planned it."

Last year the budget deficit came in at 7.2% of GDP, down from an upwardly revised 8.6% in 2022 but far overshooting the official 5.3 goal, mainly due to costly fiscal incentives for home improvements.

Introduced in 2020, the so-called Superbonus was originally estimated to cost 35 billion euros ($38 billion) over a 15-year period, but the Treasury updated its estimates, acknowledging it has already forked out almost 150 billion euros during the first four years.

However, Giorgetti said the impact of the Superbonus scheme on this year's deficit might be limited.

The government will update a raft of economic projections by April 10 through the Treasury's Document of Economy and Finance (DEF).

Among these, Rome will cut its 1.2% growth target for this year to align it with the estimates of leading domestic and international forecasters.

"We have the idea of reaching at least a modest 1% growth, but compared to Germany's performance it is already a lot," Giorgetti said.

Italy's budget watchdog UPB last month forecast 0.8% growth this year.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by David Holmes)

