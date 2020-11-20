Italy EconMin held call with Vivendi CEO over media draft law - source

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri held a phone call on Monday with Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine over the draft law potentially curbing the French media group's business in the Italian market, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Vivendi VIV.PA last week said Italy was ready to lodge a formal complaint with the European Commission over the bill, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The source said Gualtieri had told de Puyfontaine the draft legislation was a temporary measure ahead of new media regulation, adding the call was "friendly and constructive".

Vivendi was not immediately available to comment.

The Paris-based group, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is a key player in Italy holding a 24% stake in former phone monopolist Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and 29% of top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI

