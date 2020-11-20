VIV

Italy EconMin held call with Vivendi CEO over media draft law - source

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri held a phone call on Monday with Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine over the draft law potentially curbing the French media group's business in the Italian market, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri held a phone call on Monday with Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine over the draft law potentially curbing the French media group's business in the Italian market, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Vivendi VIV.PA last week said Italy was ready to lodge a formal complaint with the European Commission over the bill, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The source said Gualtieri had told de Puyfontaine the draft legislation was a temporary measure ahead of new media regulation, adding the call was "friendly and constructive".

Vivendi was not immediately available to comment.

The Paris-based group, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, is a key player in Italy holding a 24% stake in former phone monopolist Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and 29% of top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Stephen Jewkes)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV MS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters