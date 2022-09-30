Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport

Contributor
Alvise Armellini Reuters
Published

Italians will no longer have to wear face masks on public transport, the health ministry said late on Thursday, in the latest easing of rules against the coronavirus pandemic.

Repeats to fix format issue

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italians will no longer have to wear face masks on public transport, the health ministry said late on Thursday, in the latest easing of rules against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said a decree requiring mask wearing on trains, buses and ferries, expiring on Friday, would not be renewed. The obligation was extended, however, for hospitals and care homes.

Italy is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, having reported more than 177,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of its outbreak early in 2020.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Gavin Jones)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More