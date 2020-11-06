Italy draws up measures to strengthen watchdog powers in media sector - sources

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy has drawn up draft measures to strengthen the powers of the communications watchdog in the media sector in areas that include acquisitions, two sources said on Friday.

Under the measures proposed by the Industry Ministry, the regulator will have powers to decide whether acquisitions could compromise or harm pluralism in the sector, a government source said.

Earlier on Friday La Repubblica reported the ministry had proposed draft regulations to protect the sector in a move the paper said could make it harder for Vivendi VIV.PA to make any takeover move on Mediaset MS.MI.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.