Italy discussing options for Monte dei Paschi soured loans with EU

(Adds background, detail) ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy is discussing with the European Commission a number of options to rid state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena of a large chunk of its soured loans, a top Treasury official said on Friday. Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera told Reuters nothing definite had yet been agreed and an option to allow the bank to shed the loans without incurring into losses was still on the table. Sources have told Reuters the Treasury had proposed a complex scheme to Brussels which would allow Monte dei Paschi to transfer a bundle of soured loans to state-owned bad debt manager AMCO at book value. Despite massive disposals, Monte dei Paschi still needs to cut its problem loans to attract potential buyers, allowing the state to re-privatise by the end of 2021 as agreed under the terms of a 2017 bailout. Under the proposed scheme, the loans' market value, which is normally lower than their book value, would be factored into a share swap between investors in Monte dei Paschi and AMCO. The sources have said the Commission wants to ensure the transaction does not break EU state aid rules and discussions have been dragging on for months on whether such a scheme could be allowed. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie) ((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;)) Keywords: ITALY BANKS/MONTE DEI PASCHI (UPDATE 1)

