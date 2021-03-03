Italy debuts in green bond market with strong demand

Rewrites through with detail and background

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy got strong orders for its first-ever green BTP bond, due in April 2045, taking advantage of solid demand for environmentally friendly assets.

The Treasury has set the yield on the note at 12 bps over the March 2041 BTP bond, below the initial level of 15 bps, a lead manager said. Orders for the green bond were over 76 billion euros ($92 billion), the manager said.

With the green issue, Rome joined its euro zone peers, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, becoming the first of the EU's "peripheral" markets to offer a green government security.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund spending on projects for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The issue comes just two weeks after Rome's syndicated new dual-tranche BTP note.

The green bond was expected by the end of 2020 but was derailed by Italy's political crisis, when the coalition led by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte collapsed. It has now been replaced by a national unity government led by Mario Draghi.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

