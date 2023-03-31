Italy data protection agency opens ChatGPT probe on privacy concerns

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection agency said on Friday it had opened a probe into OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over a suspected breach of data collection rules.

The agency also accused ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users, which should be reserved to people aged 13 and above.

It said it had provisionally restricted chatbot's use of Italian users' personal data.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.