Italy, Cyprus launch ESG debt sales

ROME/AMSTERDAM April 4 (Reuters) - Italy launched a new green bond and Cyprus its first ever sustainable bond on Tuesday as European governments continue to tap strong investor demand for such assets.

Italy's Treasury started marketing a new, eight-year green bond, a lead manager said, its third issuance in the format backing environmentally-friendly spending.

It set initial yield guidance for the new bond, due October 30, 2031 at around 10 basis points over its outstanding bond due August 2031, a lead manager said.

UniCredit analysts said they expected Italy to raise six billion to seven billion euros from the sale.

And Cyprus launched its first ever sustainable bond, according to a lead manager, becoming the latest European government to enter the sector.

Sustainable bonds are a broader form of environmental, social, and governance-focused (ESG) debt, proceeds from which can be spent on both green and social projects.

Cyprus follows a number of smaller countries including Slovenia and Luxembourg, which have opted for sustainable bonds as they often struggle to find enough projects to back standalone green bonds.

Reuters reported last year that Cyprus would look to raise at least 500 million euros from its first issuance.

It set price guidance on the 10-year issuance, which matures on 13 April 2033, at around 140 basis points over the mid-swap level, the lead manager said.

The deals follow a green bond sale by the European Union last week that restarted syndicated debt sales from public sector borrowers after banking turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic shook markets.

