Italy court throws out watchdog appeal on Mediaset fine in TV rights case

Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

A top Italian court has thrown out an appeal by the country's competition watchdog to overturn a lower court ruling annulling a 51.4 million euro ($63 million) fine slapped on broadcaster Mediaset in a TV soccer rights case, a court document showed on Monday.

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A top Italian court has thrown out an appeal by the country's competition watchdog to overturn a lower court ruling annulling a 51.4 million euro ($63 million) fine slapped on broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI in a TV soccer rights case, a court document showed on Monday.

In 2016 the lower court had ordered the scrapping of the fine imposed on Mediaset by the regulator for allegedly breaching competition laws in the 2014 sale of football rights for 2015-2018.

In a comment on the top administrative court's decision, Mediaset's law firm Chiomenti said the ruling showed competition laws had not been violated.

