Italy court throws out Vivendi request to suspend freeze on Mediaset stake

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - An Italian court has thrown out a request by Vivendi VIV.PA to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, a court document showed on Thursday.

