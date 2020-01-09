Italy court throws out Vivendi request to suspend freeze on Mediaset stake

Domenico Lusi Reuters
Published
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - An Italian court has thrown out a request by Vivendi VIV.PA to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, a court document showed on Thursday.

