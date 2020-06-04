Italy court restores content restrictions on Sky over pay-TV deal with Mediaset

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court restored content restrictions on Comcast's unit Sky Italia, the country's top pay-TV player, a court document showed on Thursday.

Last year, Italy's competition watchdog imposed a three-year ban preventing Sky's Italian business from distributing exclusive content on its online video-streaming service platform, including lucrative soccer broadcasting rights.

The antitrust decision came after a pay-TV deal between Sky Italia and Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, which the regulator said would limit competition in a market where Sky was already a dominant player.

But In March an Italian administrative court lifted the restrictions, a decision which the Italian watchdog appealed.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

