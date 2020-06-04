US Markets
MS

Italy court restores content restrictions on Sky over pay-TV deal with Mediaset

Contributor
Domenico Lusi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Italy's top administrative court restored content restrictions on Comcast's unit Sky Italia, the country's top pay-TV player, a court document showed on Thursday.

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court restored content restrictions on Comcast's unit Sky Italia, the country's top pay-TV player, a court document showed on Thursday.

Last year, Italy's competition watchdog imposed a three-year ban preventing Sky's Italian business from distributing exclusive content on its online video-streaming service platform, including lucrative soccer broadcasting rights.

The antitrust decision came after a pay-TV deal between Sky Italia and Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, which the regulator said would limit competition in a market where Sky was already a dominant player.

But In March an Italian administrative court lifted the restrictions, a decision which the Italian watchdog appealed.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS CMCSA VIV

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular