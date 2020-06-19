VIV

Italy court rejects Vivendi’s appeal against Mediaset’s TV merger plan - sources

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Charles Platiau / Reuters

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - A Milan court has rejected an appeal by France's Vivendi VIV.PA against a ruling that in February gave a green light to a planned reorganisation at Mediaset MS.MI, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset approved a merger of its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), last September.

But Vivendi, led by French billionaire Vincent Bollore and a major shareholder in Mediaset, is fighting the project in courts across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen the Berlusconis' grip on the company.

As things stand, the reorganisation remains on hold because a Spanish judge last year ruled in favour of Vivendi's request to suspend it.

Vivendi was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

