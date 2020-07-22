Italy court rejects Vivendi request to suspend Mediaset's stake freeze

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has rejected a request by France's Vivendi VIV.PA to suspend a ruling which forces it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, a court document showed on Wednesday.

Vivendi, which owns 23.9% of phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, has been at loggerheads with Mediaset since pulling out of a deal to buy its pay-TV unit in 2016 and then building a hostile 28.8% stake.

In 2017 Italy'communication watchdog said Vivendi's holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia TLIT.MI broke competition rules and ordered it to cut one of the stakes to below 10%.

To comply, Vivendi transferred two-thirds of its stake in Mediaset to a trust, which was subsequently barred from voting at the Italian broadcaster's shareholder meetings.

Vivendi asked the court to suspend the ruling, saying the market situation has changed.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie)

