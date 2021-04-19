Markets
Italy court orders Vivendi to pay Mediaset 1.7 mln euros, rejecting multi-billion damage claim

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - An Italian court ruled on Monday that French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA pay Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI more than 1.7 million euros ($2 million) in damages - much less than sought - in a case stemming from a failed pay-TV deal.

The Milanese broadcaster was seeking around 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in damages, sources have previously said.

Mediaset and Vivendi have been at loggerheads since 2016 when the French group ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's loss- making pay-TV unit and then built a 29% stake in the company, a move that the Italian broadcaster considers hostile and illegitimate.

The court added in a statement that Vivendi's stake building did "not constitute the contested conduct of unfair competition", dismissing the broadcaster's complaint.

Mediaset declined to comment, while Vivendi could not immediately be reached. ($1 = 0.8310 euros)

    Most Popular