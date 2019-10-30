Italy court may rule Monday on Vivendi request to freeze Mediaset overhaul-sources

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A Milan court may rule as early as Monday on a request from Mediaset's hostile investor Vivendi VIV.PA to freeze a corporate overhaul at the Italian broadcaster, two legal sources said.

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster is seeking to merge its domestic and Spanish businesses into a Dutch entity dubbed MediaforEurope to pursue pan-European tie-ups and tackle increasing competition in the industry and stalling growth in its home turf.

But Vivendi, the second largest shareholder in the group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has challenged the plan in court, saying the new governance set-up would help Mediaset's top investor tighten its grip on the broadcaster.

The two sides were heard by a judge at a closed-door hearing on Wednesday.

