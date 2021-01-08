Italy court dismisses Iliad's request to scrap Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G deal

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - An Italian regional court has dismissed a request by French telecoms and media group Iliad ILD.PA to cancel a 5G network-sharing agreement between rival Italian phone carriers Fastweb and Wind Tre, a court document showed on Friday.

Iliad, Italy's fourth-largest mobile phone player, filed a complaint a year ago, saying the deal - which received the green light by both the industry minister and the national communications watchdog - would restrict competition.

The court argued Iliad did not have the right to ask the annulment of a commercial agreement between two private companies and that its request was inadmissible, the document showed.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

