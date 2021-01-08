Italy court dismisses Iliad's request to scrap Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G deal

Contributor
Domenico Lusi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

An Italian regional court has dismissed a request by French telecoms and media group Iliad to cancel a 5G network-sharing agreement between rival Italian phone carriers Fastweb and Wind Tre, a court document showed on Friday.

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - An Italian regional court has dismissed a request by French telecoms and media group Iliad ILD.PA to cancel a 5G network-sharing agreement between rival Italian phone carriers Fastweb and Wind Tre, a court document showed on Friday.

Iliad, Italy's fourth-largest mobile phone player, filed a complaint a year ago, saying the deal - which received the green light by both the industry minister and the national communications watchdog - would restrict competition.

The court argued Iliad did not have the right to ask the annulment of a commercial agreement between two private companies and that its request was inadmissible, the document showed.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More