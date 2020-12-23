Italy court annuls watchdog ruling capping Vivendi's Mediaset stake - document

Adds background

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has annulled a watchdog ruling capping the stake of French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA in Mediaset MS.MI, a court document showed, in a blow to the broadcaster run by ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family.

Vivendi and Mediaset have been at odds since 2016 when the French group ditched an accord to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit and built a 29% stake that the Italian group considers hostile.

Vivendi was forced to transfer two thirds of its voting rights in Mediaset into a trust after Italy's communications regulator ruled in 2017 that Vivendi's stakes in Mediaset and in Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.Mi ran counter to laws protecting media plurality.

The French group is TIM's biggest shareholder with a 23.9% stake and Mediaset's second-largest with a 28.8% holding although its voting rights in the broadcaster have been reduced to 10%.

Following a favourable ruling by the European Union's top court, Vivendi has been seeking to regain voting rights for its full stake in Mediaset, asking the Italian administrative court TAR del Lazio to annul AGCOM restrictions.

Mediaset declined to comment on the court document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. A legal source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mediaset will appeal the decision.

Vivendi was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Domenico Lusi and Elvira Pollina; editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Barbara Lewis)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.