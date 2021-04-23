MS

Italy court annuls Mediaset resolution to exclude Simon Fiduciaria from AGM

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A Milan court has overturned a decision by Mediaset shareholders to exclude Simon Fiduciaria - a trust that holds two-thirds of Vivendi's 29% stake in the Italian broadcaster - from a shareholders meeting in June 2018.

According to the court, the decision "automatically overturns all actions taken during period of its validity, including exclusion of Simon Fiduciaria from voting process," Mediaset said in a statement on Friday.

