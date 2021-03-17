World Markets

Italy court acquits Eni, Shell and all defendants in Nigeria graft case

Contributors
Alfredo Faieta Reuters
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Emilio Parodi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

A Milan court on Wednesday acquitted energy groups Eni and Shell along with a series of past and present managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in the oil industry's biggest corruption scandal.

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - A Milan court on Wednesday acquitted energy groups Eni ENI.MI and Shell RDSa.L along with a series of past and present managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in the oil industry's biggest corruption scandal.

The sentence, read out in court by judge Marco Tremolada, comes more than three years after the trial first began and after a total of 74 hearings.

(Reporting by Alfredo Faieta, Stephen Jewkes, Emilio Parodi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular