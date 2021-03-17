Italy court acquits Eni, Shell and all defendants in Nigeria graft case

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - A Milan court on Wednesday acquitted energy groups Eni ENI.MI and Shell RDSa.L along with a series of past and present managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in the oil industry's biggest corruption scandal.

The sentence, read out in court by judge Marco Tremolada, comes more than three years after the trial first began and after a total of 74 hearings.

(Reporting by Alfredo Faieta, Stephen Jewkes, Emilio Parodi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

