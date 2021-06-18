US Markets

Italy could grow as much as 5% in 2021 - Industry minister

Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
The Italian economy could grow by 5% this year, the Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Friday, a faster rate than expected.

Mario Draghi's government has forecasted the gross domestic product to rise 4.5% this year, following the 8.9% collapse last year when the economy was hobbled by coronavirus lockdowns.

