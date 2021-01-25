US Markets
Italy consumer association launches class action against Apple for planned obsolescence

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian consumer association Altroconsumo said on Monday it had told Apple AAPL.O it has launched a class action against the U.S. tech giant for the practice of planned obsolescence.

In a statement Altroconsumo said it was asking for damages of 60 million euros ($73 million) on behalf of Italian consumers tricked by the practice which had also been recognised by Italian authorities.

($1 = 0.8227 euros)

