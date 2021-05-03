Italy considers extending and raising bank merger tax breaks

Italy is considering extending tax breaks aimed at spurring tie-ups in its fragmented banking sector to mid-2022, while also boosting the size of the incentives, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The tax breaks, due to expire in December, are a key plank of an incentive package the government has been working on to encourage Italy's no.2 bank UniCredit CRDI.MI to buy loss-making rival Monte dei Paschi (MPS) BMPS.MI.

Negotiations over MPS have hit a wall due to a change of CEO at UniCredit CRDI.MI, where Andrea Orcel last month took over from French banker Jean Pierre Mustier.

The proposed changes extend the timeframe for possible mergers and give banks an even bigger incentive to join forces and buttress profits through cost cuts, to offset the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and negative interest rates.

The draft decree proposes raising the cap on the tax breaks to 3% of the assets of the smaller company involved from 2%.

In a further help to the banking sector, the decree extends through the current year tax benefits, which had expired in December, for companies offloading impaired loans.

The Bank of Italy says the tax breaks helped banks shed 33 billion euros ($40 billion) in problem loans last year.

($1 = 0.8283 euros)

