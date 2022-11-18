Italy considers asking oil embargo waiver to save Lukoil-owned refinery

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO PARRINELLO

November 18, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy is considering several options to save a Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM refinery in Sicily, including asking the EU for a temporary waiver on the upcoming embargo on Russian oil, Italy's industry minister said on Friday.

A direct intervention of the government in the plant is also on the table, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said after meeting with representatives of the refinery and unions.

"We will discuss with banks whether they are open to finance (Lukoil-owned refinery) ISAB if state agency SACE extends guarantees," he said.

