News & Insights

PST

Italy considering selling part of Poste Italiane in 2024 - paper

Credit: REUTERS/POSTE ITALIANE

December 08, 2023 — 04:28 am EST

Written by Claudia Cristoferi for Reuters ->

Adds details, share moves, comments

MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Italy is considering selling part of its stake in postal service Poste Italiane PST.MInext year in a deal that could be worth 3.8 billion euros ($4.10 billion), an Italian newspaper reported on Friday.

Il Sole 24 Ore said the Treasury could sell all of its 29.26% stake in Poste through a public offer, adding that the move could coincide with the presentation of the group's new business plan, scheduled for March 20.

Under the plan, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will retain its 35% stake in the company, the report added.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment. Poste declined to comment.

Poste's Milan-listed shares were down 1% in early trade, underperforming a flat Milan blue-chip index .FTMIB. Such a deal would require a significant discount to current prices to attract investors, a Milan-based trader said.

The postal operator is a financial conglomerate that has expanded beyond its core business into payments, mobile phone services and energy supply, as well as insurance and investment products.

With the state directly or indirectly owning 64.26%, Poste is widely seen as an asset which the government could use to meet its 21-billion-euro target in privatisation proceeds for the 2024-2026 period.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti and Gavin Jones)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.