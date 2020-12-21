Italy competition watchdog opens probe into Telecom Italia network grid

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had opened an investigation into Telecom Italia's FiberCop last-mile network grid, describing the project as a strategic national project for which required full transparency.

It said the investigation would look into the contracts covering the creation and functioning of the FiberCop network as well as supply agreements with Fastweb and Tiscali. As well as Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, the probe would concern Fastweb SCMN.S, Teemo Bidco, FiberCop SpA, Tiscali Italia TIS.MI and KKR & Co. Inc KKR.N.

"The development of fibre telecommunications networks represents a strategic objective for our country which can only be achieved rapidly through healthy, dynamic competition," the authority said in a statement.

Telecom Italia said that along with Fastweb, it welcomed the investigation which it said had been opened at the two companies' request.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

