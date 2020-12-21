US Markets

Italy competition watchdog opens probe into Telecom Italia network grid

Contributor
James Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had opened an investigation into Telecom Italia's FiberCop last-mile network grid, describing the project as a strategic national project for which required full transparency.

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Monday it had opened an investigation into Telecom Italia's FiberCop last-mile network grid, describing the project as a strategic national project for which required full transparency.

It said the investigation would look into the contracts covering the creation and functioning of the FiberCop network as well as supply agreements with Fastweb and Tiscali. As well as Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, the probe would concern Fastweb SCMN.S, Teemo Bidco, FiberCop SpA, Tiscali Italia TIS.MI and KKR & Co. Inc KKR.N.

"The development of fibre telecommunications networks represents a strategic objective for our country which can only be achieved rapidly through healthy, dynamic competition," the authority said in a statement.

Telecom Italia said that along with Fastweb, it welcomed the investigation which it said had been opened at the two companies' request.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Other Topics

Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular