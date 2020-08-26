Italy clears KKR purchase of stake in TIM network - paper

ROME, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Italian government has given approval to U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N to buy a minority stake in Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI secondary grid, daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia's board meeting is expected to approve the deal on August 31 after it delayed any decision on the government's request.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

