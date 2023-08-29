News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

Italy can take full ownership of Telecom Italia's submarine cable unit - draft decree

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 29, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury can take full ownership of Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI submarine cable unit Sparkle as part of the agreement with U.S. fund KKR KKR.N over their joint bid for the phone group's landline grid, a draft government decree showed on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved on Monday two decrees providing for the Treasury to take a stake of 15-20% in TIM's infrastructure.

Under the plan, seen by Reuters, the Treasury has the faculty to acquire Sparkle "also at a later stage."

The Treasury stake in Telecom Italia's grid would have the same property rights assigned to other shares, the draft decree indicated.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.