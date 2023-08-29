Italy can take full ownership of Telecom Italia's submarine cable unit - draft decree

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury can take full ownership of Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI submarine cable unit Sparkle as part of the agreement with U.S. fund KKR KKR.N over their joint bid for the phone group's landline grid, a draft government decree showed on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved on Monday two decrees providing for the Treasury to take a stake of 15-20% in TIM's infrastructure.

Under the plan, seen by Reuters, the Treasury has the faculty to acquire Sparkle "also at a later stage."

The Treasury stake in Telecom Italia's grid would have the same property rights assigned to other shares, the draft decree indicated.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)

