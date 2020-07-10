Italy cabinet to meet Monday on Atlantia's concession row - source

Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published

Italy's cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss a dispute over Atlantia's motorway concession, a government source told Reuters.

Rome has been threatening to revoke the toll road licence held by Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia since a bridge it operated in Genoa collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people.

The government on Thursday asked Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, to come up with a proposal by the weekend to try to save its lucrative contract.

