Italy cabinet to discuss Atlantia's concession before year-end - Ansa

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet will meet before year-end to discuss revoking the motorway concession of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, Transport Junior Minister Roberto Traversi was quoted as saying by Ansa newsagency.

Both the transport ministry and the government were not immediately available to comment.

Following the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Atlantia's motorway unit, Italy's ruling coalition party 5-Star Movement has asked for the group to be stripped of its lucrative motorway concession.

