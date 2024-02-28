Italy business morale falls in Feb but consumers more upbeat

ROME, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses fell back in February but consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month, data showed on Wednesday, offering conflicting signals for the euro zone's third largest economy.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index slipped to 87.3 in February from 88.1 the month before, well short of a median forecast of 88.7 in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, dropped more steeply to 95.8, compared with January's reading of 97.9, with all business sectors weakening.

However, consumer confidence climbed this month to 97.0 from 96.4 in January, broadly in line with a median forecast of 96.9 in Reuters' poll.

Italian gross domestic product rose 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the previous three months, following a 0.1% uptick in the third quarter.

Most analysts expect full-year GDP growth of around 0.7% this year, roughly in line with last year's rate.

ISTAT gave the following data on the February manufacturing confidence survey:

FEB

JAN

DEC

NOV Overall index

87.3

88.1r 87.2r

87.7 Orders level

-18.2 -17.1r -18.1r -18.1r Inventories

3.8

4.0

5.4

4.7 Output outlook

-0.9

0.7r

0.3r

1.0r r=revised

((Reporting by Gavin Jones, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com))

