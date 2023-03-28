Italy business and consumer morale rise unexpectedly in March

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose unexpectedly in March, data showed on Tuesday, raising hopes of recovery in the euro zone's third largest economy after stagnation at the end of last year.

A surge in energy prices which drove inflation in 2022 has eased in recent months, reducing the financial burden on families and firms.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index increased in March to 104.2 from 103.0 the month before, beating a median forecast of 102.5 in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts and posting its highest reading since July last year.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, climbed to 110.2 in March from February's 109.2, also registering the strongest result since July.

Consumer confidence rose this month to 105.1 from 104.0 in February, beating a median forecast of 104.0 in Reuters' poll and hitting the highest level since February last year.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this month the outlook had brightened since a 0.1% quarterly fall in gross domestic product at the end of 2022, and the country was likely to avoid a second quarter of contraction at the start of this year.

Economists define recession as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Over the whole of 2023 the government has an official growth forecast of 0.6%, down sharply from 3.7% last year.

ISTAT gave the following data on the March manufacturing confidence survey:

MARCH FEB

JAN

DEC

Overall index

104.2 103.0r 102.9r 101.7r Orders level

-7.5

-7.8 -8.0

-9.5 Inventories

3.9

4.1

3.4

4.8 Output outlook

8.6

5.7r 5.0r

4.4r r=revised

((Reporting by Gavin Jones, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.